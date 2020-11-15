Advertisement

Pack the Pantry Food and Essentials Drive

Pack the Pantry
Pack the Pantry(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local lawn care company has teamed up with the Hope House and Hotel INC. to help pack their pantry.

For two Saturdays in November and two Saturdays in December, Personal Touch Lawn and Pond will be outside of the Kroger on Campbell Lane accepting donations for Hope House and Hotel INC. Not only can you donate food but they are also accepting items like sleeping bags and blankets.

“We are doing a food drive that will benefit the Hope House and Hotel INC. It is very important for us, there is a lot of people that haven’t been as fortunate as we are with income and things like that. We just feel like as a company there is going to be a lot more needy families this time of year so it is something we felt passionate about doing, giving back to the community that supports us,” said Brian Proctor, manager.

If you missed your chance to help ‘Pack The Pantry’ this weekend they will be out in front of Kroger on Campbell Lane again next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky sets another record high of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 9%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments report COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
27-year-old Malaynah Root
Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

‘Violations will now be enforceable…as a Class one misdemeanor’: Virginia strengthens enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green
Drive-thru fall festival in Bowling Green
Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa
Local VFW feeds Vets ‘N Vettes and prepares for 4th Annual Cookies with Santa
The event is designed to bring money into the area.
Runners take to the street of Corbin for the first annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon