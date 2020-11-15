Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County

33-year-old Cory Whitehead
33-year-old Cory Whitehead(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

KSP Post 9 received a call Sunday morning from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Cory Whitehead threatened to harm himself and his dad.

Troopers said when they arrived at Whitehead’s house at 802 Winns Branch, a trooper was met by Whitehead’s dad. The two went inside the house where the trooper saw Cory Whitehead. Officials say Whitehead went to a room inside and retrieved a firearm.

This is when officers say the trooper ordered Whitehead to put his gun down. Officers say Whitehead did not comply and gunfire was exchanged.

Officers said Whitehead was wounded with a single gunshot to his hand. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

He was then taken to the Pike County Detention Center and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

This remains under investigation.

