Iona Coach Pitino calls for delayed start to college basketball season

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Iona Gaels Coach Rick Pitino is calling for a delayed start to the college basketball season as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.

“Save the Season,” Pitino tweeted on Saturday, citing the nationwide spike in cases and local protocols in several jurisdictions as making it “impossible” for the college basketball season to start on time.

NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said this week that he is fully confident there will be a season, but an increase in coronavirus cases have led to multiple cancelations in football and caused uncertainty about basketball.

Many schools are still trying to fill out schedules with the season set to start on November 25.

