Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Gusty winds and scattered showers are making their way across the mountains Sunday.
As of 12:00 p.m. Sunday, here are the latest outage numbers:
Kentucky Power
Breathitt County - 1,385
Knott County - 43
Lawrence County - 148
Leslie County - 287
Letcher County - 1,120
Martin County - 936
Perry County - 168
Pike County - 69
Big Sandy RECC
Breathitt county - 11
Johnson County - 9
Knott County - 55
Kentucky Utilities
Bell County - 32
Harlan County - 90
Knox County - 18
Laurel County - 8
Pulaski County - 27
Wise County/Norton City, Va. - 46
Check out the links below of the latest outage reports:
