Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains

(KVLY)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Gusty winds and scattered showers are making their way across the mountains Sunday.

As of 12:00 p.m. Sunday, here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power

Breathitt County - 1,385

Knott County - 43

Lawrence County - 148

Leslie County - 287

Letcher County - 1,120

Martin County - 936

Perry County - 168

Pike County - 69

Big Sandy RECC

Breathitt county - 11

Johnson County - 9

Knott County - 55

Kentucky Utilities

Bell County - 32

Harlan County - 90

Knox County - 18

Laurel County - 8

Pulaski County - 27

Wise County/Norton City, Va. - 46

Check out the links below of the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Utilities

