Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear is asking all Kentuckians to recommit to following safety guidelines as Kentucky again set a record for cases reported in one week.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the Governor said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

The governor reported 1,449 new cases today, the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, as well as three new deaths.

The positivity rate now sits at 8.88%.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

Due to limited reporting some information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

