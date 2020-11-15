Celebration of John Schlarman’s life to be held at Kroger Field Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A celebration of Kentucky Football coach John Schlarman’s life will take place in Kroger Field on Monday afternoon.

Current Kentucky football players and staff, past and present Kentucky Athletics staff, as well as UK football alumni, former coaches, and family friends of the Schlarmans are welcome. Due to COVID-19 protocols and attendance limitation issues, members of the general public are respectfully asked not to attend.

A live video broadcast for those who can’t attend will be streamed on @ukfootball Twitter and the official Kentucky Football Facebook page.

The celebration in honor of Schlarman’s life will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Those attending can park in the Kroger Field Blue or Green lot and enter at Gate 1.

Schlarman, an assistant coach for the UK football team and an All-Southeastern Conference offensive lineman during his playing days at UK, died Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 45. He is survived by his wife LeeAnne and four children, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn.

Schlarman was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018. The determination he displayed as a Kentucky football player was reflected in his fight against the disease. He continued to coach through countless treatments – his tenacity an inspiration to UK players and everyone else around him – and did not miss a game until recently. His final appearance on the sidelines was October 17 at Tennessee, when Stoops awarded Schlarman the game ball following the Wildcats' win.

