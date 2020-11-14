Wind Advisory Sunday, morning showers move through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wind Advisory will be in effect Sunday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. for all of Eastern Kentucky as well as Wayne, Mingo, and Logan County, West Virginia and Wise, Dickenson, and Buchanan County, Virginia.

Tonight

This evening we will see similar conditions to what we have seen all day. Mostly dry with a few stray pop-ups here and there. Clouds will continue increasing across the sky as a cold front approaches our region.

By tonight we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies and a line of showers moving in very late into the early hours Sunday morning. Lows will drop to the mid-50s and winds will be very breezy! We will be seeing southerly winds around 5-10 MPH with gusts getting up to 20 MPH. Make sure to tie down any loose outdoor objects or they will be blown away, especially since winds will only increase Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

The cold front moves through Monday morning, allowing us to wake up to showers and gusty winds. We will be under a Wind Advisory starting at 9 a.m. Sustained winds could blow from about 15-20 MPH and gusts could get up to 30-40 MPH. Any loose outdoor decorations or objects will be blown around. Few power outages could be possible, as well. The good news is this system looks to move through quickly. By the evening we should be dry again and see winds calming down. Temperatures will get cold overnight, as lows drop into the mid-30!

Sunshine returns for the new week! Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

It looks like we’ll get a little bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s!

The 60s return Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. We will be on a dry trend next week, so enjoy it!

