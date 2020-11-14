Advertisement

Wind Advisory Sunday, morning showers move through

11.14.2020 Wind Advisory
11.14.2020 Wind Advisory(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wind Advisory will be in effect Sunday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. for all of Eastern Kentucky as well as Wayne, Mingo, and Logan County, West Virginia and Wise, Dickenson, and Buchanan County, Virginia.

Tonight

This evening we will see similar conditions to what we have seen all day. Mostly dry with a few stray pop-ups here and there. Clouds will continue increasing across the sky as a cold front approaches our region.

By tonight we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies and a line of showers moving in very late into the early hours Sunday morning. Lows will drop to the mid-50s and winds will be very breezy! We will be seeing southerly winds around 5-10 MPH with gusts getting up to 20 MPH. Make sure to tie down any loose outdoor objects or they will be blown away, especially since winds will only increase Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

The cold front moves through Monday morning, allowing us to wake up to showers and gusty winds. We will be under a Wind Advisory starting at 9 a.m. Sustained winds could blow from about 15-20 MPH and gusts could get up to 30-40 MPH. Any loose outdoor decorations or objects will be blown around. Few power outages could be possible, as well. The good news is this system looks to move through quickly. By the evening we should be dry again and see winds calming down. Temperatures will get cold overnight, as lows drop into the mid-30!

Sunshine returns for the new week! Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

It looks like we’ll get a little bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s!

The 60s return Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. We will be on a dry trend next week, so enjoy it!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments report COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
27-year-old Malaynah Root
Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Official 2007 portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Justice Samuel Alito raises religious liberty concerns about Covid restrictions and same-sex marriage ruling

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 13, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 13, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Weekend Forecast: Breezy conditions as cold front arrives Sunday
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weekend Forecast: Dry start, soggy end