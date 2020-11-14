Advertisement

Wildcat Offroad Park hosts fifth annual ‘Toys for Tots’ event

By Cory Sanning
Nov. 14, 2020
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - When the folks at Wildcat Off-road Park were preparing to host their fifth “Toys for Tots” event, manager Anthony Brummett said his emotions were high.

“(It’s) even more special this year. There’s lots of kids in the area that people just don’t realize how bad they’ve got it," Brummett said. "And I think that this just brings more attention to that.”

Brad Shephard, who made the trip from Richmond to spend a day at the campground, says he wanted to donate to such a good cause.

“Well I didn’t even know about it until yesterday," Shephard said. "We were already planning on coming and I wasn’t going to come empty-handed.”

The same can be said for Candy Gonzales, who said that she too wanted to give back.

“It feels like you should probably do a little more because some families don’t have as much probably as they used to you know what I mean?" Gonzales said. "With losing their jobs and stuff like that so, it’s nice to be able to give.”

Brummett said it feels good to know that kids will have a little Christmas cheer this year.

“It shows, I guess it shows that people do still care," Brummett said.

