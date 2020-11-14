WATCH: Landon Young, fellow Kentucky players talk about John Schlarman’s impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Schlarman’s on the Kentucky football program has been well documented over the past few days. Former and current players, coaches and fans all expressed their sentiments for Coach Schlarman. On Saturday after Kentucky’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt, a number of players expressed the same sentiment of Coach Schlarman’s impact and how the offensive line came out and played hard for him.

Landon Young, a senior who was recruited by Schlarman, delivered maybe the most heartfelt message of them all, thanking Schlarman for all that he has helped Young with both on and off the field.

“No matter who it is, no matter what position you are, everybody loved Coach Schlarman. He was just a guy you could get along with. He was a tough guy and he always brought the attitude, always brought the mentality. But again, we’ve just been able to keep a really tight relationship. We know when to cut up and we know when to be serious. Up until his last days, he was still coaching us. We had the opportunity to go see Coach Schlarman I reckon about a week before he passed away, me, DK (Darian Kinnard), Drake (Jackson) and Luke (Fortner). I knew it was getting pretty bad at that point, but when still we walked in there, he talked about nothing but football, saying, “Man, you guys really got after them against Georgia, keep your heads high, keep swinging.” He was texting all of us, saying, “Man I love you, I miss you, I wish I was out there and I’m sorry that I’m not.” For a man going through everything that he is, and saying, “I’m sory for not being there,” that hits hard. That man gave everything he had to this game. I couldn’t ask for a better coach to spend my last eight years with.”

Teammates Terry Wilson, Jamin Davis and Chris Rodriguez also added what Schlarman meant to them and all said they saw the way it impacted the offensive line on Saturday.

