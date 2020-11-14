Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky honors John Schlarman on first play vs. Vanderbilt

Landon Young wore John Schlarman's No. 65 jersey against Vanderbilt.
Landon Young wore John Schlarman's No. 65 jersey against Vanderbilt.(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Kentucky football program, emotions have been high since Thursday when offensive line coach John Schlarman died at age 45 after his two-year battle with cancer.

“By doing what John would do - what with him and John will pick up need to come to work and he put a smile on his face, even when he was struggling and he would work. The best way we can honor him as go out there in and play the very best we can," Mark Stoops said on Thursday about Schlarman.

Kentucky honored Schlarman on Saturday at the start of its game vs. Vanderbilt. The Wildcats took a delay of game penalty on the first play of the game, leaving the left guard position open, where Schlarman played as a player for the Wildcats.

Left tackle Landon Young also honored his former coach, wearing his No. 65.

In addition, Kentucky continued to honor Chris Oats, who is home from rehab after a non disclosed medial issue hospitalized him in May. Chris Rodriguez wore Oats' No. 22 against Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments report COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
27-year-old Malaynah Root
Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Officials in Pike County met Thursday to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the...
'This is a wake-up call’: Pike County officials plead for public help as COVID-19 spreads at ‘alarming’ rate

Latest News

11-13 Sports OT Part 3
11-13 Sports OT Part 3
11-13 Sports OT Part 1
11-13 Sports OT Part 1
11-13 Sports OT Part 4
11-13 Sports OT Part 4
Belfry Johnson Central football
Previewing playoff actions across the mountains