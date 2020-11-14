WATCH: Kentucky honors John Schlarman on first play vs. Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Kentucky football program, emotions have been high since Thursday when offensive line coach John Schlarman died at age 45 after his two-year battle with cancer.

“By doing what John would do - what with him and John will pick up need to come to work and he put a smile on his face, even when he was struggling and he would work. The best way we can honor him as go out there in and play the very best we can," Mark Stoops said on Thursday about Schlarman.

Kentucky honored Schlarman on Saturday at the start of its game vs. Vanderbilt. The Wildcats took a delay of game penalty on the first play of the game, leaving the left guard position open, where Schlarman played as a player for the Wildcats.

We took a delay of game penalty to begin the game in loving memory of @CoachSchlarman 💙



Then @Landon_Young_67 stepped on the field wearing #65 in #SchlarmanStrong honor https://t.co/NT2QmVikY7 pic.twitter.com/VmIPKSM9o5 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 14, 2020

Left tackle Landon Young also honored his former coach, wearing his No. 65.

In addition, Kentucky continued to honor Chris Oats, who is home from rehab after a non disclosed medial issue hospitalized him in May. Chris Rodriguez wore Oats' No. 22 against Vanderbilt.

.@CROD_JR is wearing No. 22 to honor Chris Oats.@Landon_Young_67 is wearing No. 65 to honor Coach John Schlarman. pic.twitter.com/ngwbSfix3q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2020

