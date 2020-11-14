Advertisement

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 13, 2020

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch our football-less Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from November 13th. We preview the high school football playoffs coming up next week. In addition, we hear from Mark Stoops on the death of inspirational offensive line coach John Schlarman, and we hear from interim women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy after Matthew Mitchell stepped down on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported
27-year-old Malaynah Root
Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments report COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Officials in Pike County met Thursday to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the...
'This is a wake-up call’: Pike County officials plead for public help as COVID-19 spreads at ‘alarming’ rate

Latest News

11-13 Sports OT Part 3
11-13 Sports OT Part 3
11-13 Sports OT Part 1
11-13 Sports OT Part 1
11-13 Sports OT Part 4
11-13 Sports OT Part 4
Belfry Johnson Central football
Previewing playoff actions across the mountains