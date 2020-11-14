Runners take to the street of Corbin for the first annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - 232 runners took to the streets of Corbin Saturday morning for the first annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon.

“These individuals or guests are staying in hotel or hotels they’re eating in restaurants and that helps bring money into our community,” said the Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, Maggy Kriebel

Organizers hosted a silent auction, costume contest, and even a post-hike for participants who wanted to take in the sights of Cumberland Falls.

It’s one of the few races to still take place in person.

"It’s just really great to be out a month other runners you know not doing a virtual one it makes you feel really good,” said a runner from Owensboro, Kentucky, Shawn Tolle.

It was more than just the atmosphere for Tolle, who also achieved an emotional milestone.

“This time last year I was taking chemo,” said Tolle. “Here are 11 months in about 28 days from my last chemo treatment I just finished up my last half marathon so praise God.”

Zack Horvath is another runner who knows about testing the limits and defying the odds. The Corbin teenager completed 100 miles in less than 35 hours back in September.

“I feel like this will set up more opportunity for more races and it’s awesome to see everybody come out here and challenge limits and set personal records and go for the win,” said Horvath.

Horvath is planning on attempting more than 300 miles in 72 hours on December 12th.

Many other runners also had stories of their own, including a veteran who completed the race on a prosthetic leg and weighted gear.

As runners crossed the finish line they were greeted by a special guest.

“Well howdy folks my name is Colonel Johnny Miller. KFC has had five official kernels they use that they use for marketing purposes I was the last one they hired in 2011.”

The Colonel has traveled to many countries, shooting commercials and other things for the brand. He is also trained to work in any position at KFC.

