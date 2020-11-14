Advertisement

Kroger reaches tentative agreement to halt strike

This tentative agreements comes after members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local...
This tentative agreements comes after members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 voted on a strike.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 came together to voice their concerns on Kroger’s health care benefits.

After initially voting to form a strike, the UFCW Local 400 says the bargaining advisory reached a tentative agreement with Kroger to fully fund the following health care benefits:

Raises, health care funding, premiums for all department heads, no increase to prescription drug costs maximums, a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs, pushing back the start date of the new hours eligibility measurement period until after ratification, and making all raises retroactive to November 1, 2020.

A tele-town hall is scheduled for Tuesday November 14th at 4:00 p.m. to review Kroger’s tentative agreement.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments report COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
27-year-old Malaynah Root
Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Officials in Pike County met Thursday to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the...
'This is a wake-up call’: Pike County officials plead for public help as COVID-19 spreads at ‘alarming’ rate

Latest News

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday, one new death
Football
High school athletic departments struggling with lack of games in 2020
Floyd County reports 300 total cases so far in November at 6
Floyd County reports 300 total cases so far in November at 6
Downsizing for the holidays
Downsizing for the holidays