Advertisement

Kentucky sets another record high of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 9%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,303 new cases and eleven new deaths in Kentucky.

In the last four days, the commonwealth reported 11,500 cases and 68 deaths.

Governor Beshear said, “If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

At least 136,137 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,658.

24,329 people have recovered from the virus.

2,371,904 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 8.95%

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments report COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday
27-year-old Malaynah Root
Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Official 2007 portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Justice Samuel Alito raises religious liberty concerns about Covid restrictions and same-sex marriage ruling

Latest News

11.14.2020 Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory Sunday, morning showers move through
The event is aimed towards providing toys for the less fortunate.
Wildcat Offroad Park hosts fifth annual ‘Toys for Tots’ event
Vanderbilt studying COVID-19 immunity
Kentucky has paid out more than $5 billion in unemployment money since the pandemic began, but...
Ky. unemployment problems persist despite efforts to improve system