Kentucky sets another record high of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,303 new cases and eleven new deaths in Kentucky.

In the last four days, the commonwealth reported 11,500 cases and 68 deaths.

Governor Beshear said, “If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

At least 136,137 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,658.

24,329 people have recovered from the virus.

2,371,904 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 8.95%

