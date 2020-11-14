Advertisement

High school athletic departments struggling with lack of games in 2020

By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WYMT) - 2020 has been a tough season for football teams throughout the mountains.

“We lost five games due to COVID,” said Williamsburg’s coach and Athletic Director, Jerry Herron Jr. “Cancellations or whatnot so that’s made it really hard to get these kids to keep showing up every week but these kids are resilient.”

Stadiums across the state sat empty one more week Friday after the KHSAA delayed the first week of the playoffs. "Programs are starting to feel the pinch of missing out on games this season.

“Honestly it impacts football but it impacts other sports. Did you concession stands during those games. If we have a good home game, say Wayne County or Bell County, and they make $3000 or $4000 in concessions,” said Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins.

Like teams at the professional and collegiate level, high school programs have big expenses also.

“Every year we try to buy at least a dozen new helmets in it doesn’t shoulder pads, that’s $400 a piece for each one of those then we have to do reconditioning for those safety-wise,” said Hoskins.

Many programs are worried about the future not just financially but from a development standpoint too.

“I think the real thing that we are going to measure is what has it done to this generation and these kids and that’s the thing we as adults have to keep in mind,” said Herron Jr.

Knox Central and Williamsburg have each missed out on three or four games this season.

The KHSAA released a tentative bracket Friday for the playoffs that start November 20th.

