COVID-19 testing as important now as ever, according to experts at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

"This is definitely the worst that Lexington has seen, this is the worst that Kentucky has...
(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The change in weather is bringing no relief in our battle against COVID-19.

Friday, the US saw high numbers and the Commonwealth is no different. It was a record-breaking day statewide with over 3,000 cases. 187 of these cases from Lexington.

“This is definitely the worst that Lexington has seen, this is the worst that Kentucky has seen,” says Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “The more people who get tested, the more people will know if they’re at risk of spreading this to others.”

Hall says close contacts to people who do test positive need to get a test. He says people who have jobs interacting with the public, including retail or restaurant employees, should also consider getting swabbed.

Saturday is the last day of the week to get tested at Red Mile. The location is part of mayor Linda Gorton’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program, which provides free public testing.

But, Hall says a test is not a get out of jail free card.

“A test is just a snapshot in time. Just because you get tested and it comes back as negative on a Wednesday doesn’t mean that on a Friday that you still can’t catch COVID-19. It’s not a vaccination,” Hall says.

Test or no test, Hall says continue to following guidelines like wearing a mask, standing 6-feet-apart, and washing your hands.

If you missed testing Red Mile, free testing is available at the Keene Barn parking lot this coming week. For information on testing locations, you can visit lexingtonky.gov/covid-19.

