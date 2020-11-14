Colmon Elridge selected as new chair of Kentucky Democratic Party

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) announced the selection of a new party chair in a statement Saturday.

Colmon Elridge was elected chair of the KDP by the State Central Executive Committee after being nominated to the position by Governor Andy Beshear.

He succeeds outgoing chair Ben Self, who announced back in September that he would be resigning from the position by the end of this year.

Elridge will be the first African-American to hold the position in the Commonwealth’s history.

He previously served as a special advisor to former Governor Steve Beshear during his two terms in office and was the state’s DNC outreach director in 2007. He was also a national committeeman for the Kentucky Young Democrats from 2008-2009 and was the Executive Vice President of the Young Democrats of America from 2009-2011.

“As a Kentuckian, it is an honor to be asked to lead my party into the future. I am grateful to Governor Beshear for his friendship, his guidance, his leadership, and his trust in my ability to lead our party. As a father, it is humbling to be able to live out the prayer my parents prayed for my sister and I, and that Victoria and I pray for our three boys — that when they grow up, they can be anything they want to be — including the head of their own state political party," Elridge said. "As a black man who was the first person in his immediate family to have been born with the right to vote, it is an honor to be able to make history today. I believe the Kentucky Democratic Party has a strong future ahead of it and I can’t wait to apply things I’ve learned from my experience to help Democratic candidates win in 2022 and beyond.”

Governor Andy Beshear said he believes Elridge has the “experience, leadership, and ethics” to lead the party going forward.

“I’ve known Colmon for a long time and I can’t think of a better person to continue to build the Democratic Party here in Kentucky. Colmon is a devoted father and husband who is committed to trying to build a better world for his kids and all of Kentucky’s kids," the governor said. "As chair, Colmon will work every day to elect Democrats committed to public education, access to quality and affordable healthcare, and good-paying jobs.”

The outgoing chair added he believes the future of the party is in good hands with Elridge.

