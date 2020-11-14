Cards being sent to 11-year-old Lincoln girl for her birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic is causing many of us this year to not be able to have big birthday celebrations or parties, and for one Lincoln mom it’s truly putting a damper on her daughter’s upcoming birthday.

For many parents, explaining to your child why they won’t be able to see their friends on their birthday or go to that favorite party spot this year is difficult, and if your child has Down syndrome like 11-year-old Rose Pearson, it makes things even more challenging.

Rose will be turning 12 on Wednesday, November 18. Her mom, Heather, tells us it’s been a tough year for the two of them, and the last few weeks have been even harder.

In past years, Rose has had swimming parties and gone to different play centers for her birthday, but this year because of the pandemic, none of that is happening. Because she has Down syndrome, Rose’s mom says it’s been confusing to Rose why that’s the case.

Knowing that she will celebrate her birthday next week and won’t be able to do anything for it, Rose’s mom posted in a Lincoln Facebook page hoping people would want to send birthday cards.

She says the response already has been beyond touching.

“Just knowing that people have so much love and compassion when I really thought there was none left really showed me faith again. It means so much to me right now,” said Heather Kuhl.

This mom says Rose’s favorite color is purple, and she’s obsessed with elephants and baby dolls. One thing Rose says she’d love to get on her birthday is an elephant birthday cake.

Even if you just send her a birthday card this year, you’ll be helping Rose feel appreciated.

“I always try to make Rose feel special, especially on her birthday. She doesn’t get invited to birthdays, and when she gets older, that’s going to be hard to explain. You know with the virus and everything, it makes it a lot harder,” Kuhl tells 10/11.

This mom says every time Rose receives something in the mail, her face always lights up. That’s why she’s hoping getting cards by her birthday Wednesday, November 18 will make her day that much better.

If you’d like to send Rose a birthday card, you can drop it off or mail it to Goldenrod Printing, located at 2801 Cornhusker Hwy in Lincoln.

The company will make sure all cards get to Rose by her birthday.

