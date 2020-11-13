Advertisement

WVDE: More than 9,000 less students enrolled in W.Va. schools

West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this school year.(mgn image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this school year.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), it’s mostly because of COVID-19. The decrease means a loss of nearly $43 million in school funding for the 2021-2022 school year.

It potentially will mean the elimination of hundreds of different jobs in the schools -- employees of all kinds.

“This is an issue that will have to be discussed during the upcoming legislative session,” said WVBE President Miller Hall in a news release. “We anticipate a significant portion of these students will return to public school once we have a vaccine and families feel more comfortable with that decision.”

The release goes on to say:

“According to the Oct. 1, 2020, certified headcount enrollment, 252,357 students are enrolled in public schools in the state. This number, a decrease of 9,276 students since last year, includes those who are participating in virtual and in-person instruction. Virtual school enrollment is 47,960 for the state.”

