Wolfe County Schools to remain virtual until after Thanksgiving

The district said it will re-evaluate after the Thanksgiving break.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the Wolfe County Board of Education announced that the school district will continue with virtual learning until after Thanksgiving.

The board says the decision was made because Wolfe County remains in the “red zone” with over 25 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

The post also advised parents or students to call the district at (606) 668-8003.

