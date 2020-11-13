Advertisement

Wise County School Board approves one time hazard pay stipend for employees

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County School Board approved one-time hazard pay stipends for all district employees at its meeting Tuesday night.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the board voted unanimously to give all full-time faculty and staff a $1,000 stipend for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Part-time employees will get a $500 stipend.

The money for the one-time payments will come from a combination of state COVID-19 relief funds and local school funds.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Greg Mullins said he proposed the hazard stipends following conversations with state education officials and neighboring school systems.

Mullins said that the money is not just due to the hazards of being in close contact with others throughout the school day, but because of the “above and beyond efforts” of the district’s employees.

