Weekend Forecast: Dry start, soggy end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the calendar might read Friday the 13th, the forecast for today isn’t too scary. The first half of the weekend isn’t too bad either.

Today and Tonight

While the skies tried so hard to clear yesterday, some areas didn’t quite make it. Some of those clouds could still be around this morning for a bit, but if the forecast stays on track, we’ll see the sunshine for all by late morning. It will be a cooler day, even with the sun as highs only get into the upper 50s.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies with a few clouds possible late. Lows will drop into the low 30s in the valleys and the upper 30s on the ridges.

Weekend Forecast

Clouds will gradually increase all day Saturday ahead of the cold front that will wrap up the weekend. We will stay dry during the day, but rain chances pick up, especially late, Saturday night. Highs will climb close to 60, but I think most areas stay in the upper 50s thanks to cloud cover. We’ll only drop into the low to mid-50s overnight as a brief surge of warm air pushes in ahead of the front.

Sunday looks soggy for about the first half of the day and then the front quickly pushes out. It will be breezy too, so be ready for that. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s early and then crash into the 30s overnight as skies clear behind the front.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will move in starting Monday and looks to stick with us through all of next week. It will be a chilly few days with highs struggling to get into the 50s between Monday and Wednesday. We look to start a slow warmup toward the end of the week though.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.