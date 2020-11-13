Weekend Forecast: Breezy conditions as cold front arrives Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mostly clear skies will continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A cold front arrives this weekend bringing us breezy and rainy conditions by Sunday.

The Weekend

The first half of your weekend looks pretty good! Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday with clouds increasing throughout the day. We will see partly cloudy skies turn to mostly cloudy skies by the evening hours. With the clouds, overnight lows will only drop into the mid-50s. It will get a little windy ahead of a cold front that will arrive early Sunday morning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Showers arrive early Sunday morning. We will likely hang onto those clouds for most of the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s early in the day with temperatures dropping as that cold front pushes out of the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns for the new week! Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

It looks like we’ll get a little bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The 60s return Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. We will be on a dry trend next week, so enjoy it!

