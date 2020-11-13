Advertisement

Watch: UK Athletics holds news conference following announcement of Coach Matthew Mitchell’s retirement

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Nov. 13, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and new UK women’s basketball interim head coach Kyra Elzy are holding a news conference following Thursday night’s announcement that former head coach Matthew Mitchell is retiring.

Mitchell said his retirement is effective immediately due to health reasons. You can see more coverage on his announcement here.

You can watch that news conference below:

