US 460 in Morgan County closing for weeks due to culvert replacement

By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A road in Morgan County will be closed for three to four weeks due to a culvert replacement.

The Kentucky Transportation Department says drivers who use US 460 east of West Liberty will have to find an alternate route beginning Wednesday, November 18th.

The road will be closed at milepoint 19.9 and will impact travel between West Liberty and Salyersville.

The project will replace a failing WPA-era culvert located between Gordon Ford Road and Sam Litteral Road with a large drainage pipe.

A signed detour will be placed involving KY 1000, KY 1162 and KY 191. Trucks and other through traffic between Salyserville and West Liberty may prefer to use an unmarked detour via the Mountain Parkway and KY 205. Transportation officials say this route is better for larger vehicles.

