2021 three-star TE Jordan Dingle commits to Kentucky(Bac Totrong | Bowling Green Daily News)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky added another top in-state prospect to its 2021 class, as Bowling Green tight end Jordan Dingle picked Kentucky on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 235 pound Dingle is the 18th commit for the Wildcats in the 2021 class, and the 6th in state for Kentucky. The three-star prospect picked Kentucky over Purdue, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt among others.

Dingle’s Purples are 5-2 on the season with their only losses coming to district foe South Warren and Trinity (Louisville).

