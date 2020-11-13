Advertisement

Super Kooper rings in new day: Pike County boy completes chemo treatments

Six-year-old Pike County boy Kooper Coleman wrapped his final day of chemotherapy Thursday.
Six-year-old Pike County boy Kooper Coleman wrapped his final day of chemotherapy Thursday.(Other)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kooper Coleman recently celebrated his sixth birthday. But Thursday brought on a different kind of celebration for the Pike County boy.

Kooper was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year. He has been receiving chemotherapy treatments in Cincinnati, traveling back and forth for months.

On Thursday, Super Kooper wrapped his sixth and final round of chemo. His family shared an emotional video on the Super Kooper Facebook page, sharing the moment with the people who have followed his journey.

Kooper’s family and friends celebrated his birthday with a drive-thru parade last month, but they say it’s nothing compared to the celebrating they are doing now that his chemo treatments are over.

November 12, 2020 ***LAST UPDATE TODAY*** CHEMOTHERAPY COMPLETE I really don’t have much to say. Too many tears of joy going on right now. Love you all. Please read Acts 1:8

Posted by SuperKooper on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: ‘This entire state is in danger’ as Kentucky reports another record number of new COVID-19 cases
Road Closed
Update: Deadly crash on Hwy. 119 in Bell County
Gov. Andy Beshear released this guidance during his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear releases Thanksgiving guidance, Lexington Rescue Mission makes changes to annual holiday dinner
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Ky. Supreme Court: Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions are legal

Latest News

Pineville Independent first grade learning virtually until November 30th
Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling, possibility of future COVID-19 restrictions
The district said it will re-evaluate after the Thanksgiving break.
Wolfe County Schools to remain virtual until after Thanksgiving
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
Players, coaches react to the death of UK assistant John Schlarman