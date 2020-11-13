Super Kooper rings in new day: Pike County boy completes chemo treatments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kooper Coleman recently celebrated his sixth birthday. But Thursday brought on a different kind of celebration for the Pike County boy.

Kooper was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year. He has been receiving chemotherapy treatments in Cincinnati, traveling back and forth for months.

On Thursday, Super Kooper wrapped his sixth and final round of chemo. His family shared an emotional video on the Super Kooper Facebook page, sharing the moment with the people who have followed his journey.

Kooper’s family and friends celebrated his birthday with a drive-thru parade last month, but they say it’s nothing compared to the celebrating they are doing now that his chemo treatments are over.

November 12, 2020 ***LAST UPDATE TODAY*** CHEMOTHERAPY COMPLETE I really don’t have much to say. Too many tears of joy going on right now. Love you all. Please read Acts 1:8 Posted by SuperKooper on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.