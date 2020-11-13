Somerset’s Kade Grundy signs with Louisville baseball

(WYMT) - Somerset’s three-sport athlete Kade Grundy signed with Louisville baseball on Wednesday. The five-star commit had a 1.13 ERA, 8 HR, 35 RBI, and 17 stolen bases.

Grundy has also shined on the football field and the basketball court at Somerset. Grundy led the Briar Jumpers with 513 receiving yards and averaged 86 yards a game this season.

On the court, he led Somerset in scoring with 547 points and averaged 18 points a game.

