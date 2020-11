HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Maroons' softball star Riley Hull signed with Mississippi State softball. Hull is a 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Hull was also named the 38th ranked player in the country earlier this year. With only two seasons at Pulaski County, Hull had .589 BA, .622 OBP, and 63 hits in her sophomore season.

