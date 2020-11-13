Advertisement

‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - With the peak of online holiday shopping around the corner, a new survey warns that porch pirates are getting ready to set sail.

A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year.

That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas.

Consumer advocates worry the problem will get worse, with online purchases expected to be up 11 percent over last year.

In fact, more than two-thirds of all holiday shopping will involve home delivery of those gifts.

According to the survey, the thieves are more likely to strike homes or neighborhoods of greater means.

If you want to foil porch pirates, using a post office box, adding a home security camera or requiring a signature release can be effective.

One surprise finding: About one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves.

