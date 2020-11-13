Police: Beware of new Facebook Marketplace scam

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Buchanan County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office are warning against a new scam linked to Facebook Marketplace.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports in a social media post Thursday, officials said that several people in the area have fallen victim to it.

The scam involves people selling goods on Facebook Marketplace at a seemingly “amazing deal,” according to the sheriff’s office. When these scammers reportedly go to sell these items, they want the purchaser to use a third-party service, such as eBay or GoDaddy, to complete the purchase.

Officials warn if you see this happening, go to the site in question and see if the item in question is listed on that site. If not, they say it is most likely a scam.

“Typically if a deal looks “too good to be true” it usually is,” the social media post warned.