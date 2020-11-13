Pineville Independent first grade learning virtually until November 30th

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville Independent Schools released a statement saying that a person in first grade tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and students who were in contact with the student who tested positive have been contacted.

The two first-grade classrooms will be learning from home until November 30th.

Superintendent Russell Thompson says if you have any questions to contact him at 606-337-5701.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.