Pineville Independent first grade learning virtually until November 30th
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville Independent Schools released a statement saying that a person in first grade tested positive for COVID-19.
All staff and students who were in contact with the student who tested positive have been contacted.
The two first-grade classrooms will be learning from home until November 30th.
Superintendent Russell Thompson says if you have any questions to contact him at 606-337-5701.
