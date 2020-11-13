Advertisement

Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer Pharmaceuticals released surprisingly positive preliminary data about its experimental coronavirus vaccine this week.

The drugmaker said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Pfizer now hopes to apply for regulatory approval by the end of the month. It’s a process that will take several weeks, according to experts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to distribute 7.6 million doses of the vaccine per day across its two main distribution centers, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and another in Puurs, Belgium.

The company will also distribute from existing centers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Karlsruhe, Germany.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Ky. Supreme Court: Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions are legal
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: ‘This entire state is in danger’ as Kentucky reports another record number of new COVID-19 cases
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Thursday
Officials in Pike County met Thursday to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases and how the...
'This is a wake-up call’: Pike County officials plead for public help as COVID-19 spreads at ‘alarming’ rate

Latest News

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
2 dead, 1 missing in blast at Conn. veterans hospital outbuilding
Teachers who have face-to-face interactions with their students are worried about their risks...
Worries about virus safety stresses teachers at in-person schools
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies
Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida