One northbound lane of US-25E in Knox County closed due to truck wreck

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - US-25E is closed at American Greeting Card Road after a truck accident Thursday night, according to West Knox Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The crash has reduced US-25E to one northbound lane in the area and officials are urging caution for drivers in the area.

The West Knox Fire Department is on the scene and crews are working to clear the roadway.

****Traffic Alert**** West Knox Fire Department currently on scene of a Commerical vehicle accident. 25E at American... Posted by West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue on Thursday, November 12, 2020

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.