Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two death on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and two deaths on Friday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s 11th death. The death is a 77-year-old man. Health officials also reported 48 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,973 with 645 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Clay County’s sixth COVID-19 related death. The death was a 66-year-old man. Health officials also reported 12 new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 760 with 314 active cases. In Jackson County, there are five new cases and one probable case bringing the total to 342 with 81 of those active. There are two new cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 317 with 38 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,045 with 97 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 17 new cases with seven of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,043 with 198 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 26 new cases bringing the total to 1,106.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the total to 265 with 75 of those active.

