Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth

27-year-old Malaynah Root
27-year-old Malaynah Root(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A 27-year-old Kentucky mother has been arrested after three of her young children tested positive for meth while police were investigating an injury her infant son sustained.

According to an arrest citation, Child Protective Services and Elizabethtown police were called to investigate a large bruise on the forehead of Malaynah Root’s infant son. Police said that while the children were in custody, officials tested them for drugs and determined Root’s 5-year-old, 3-year-old and 2-year-old children all had methamphetamine in their systems.

Police said they couldn’t determine how the infant was injured. Root was charged with endangering minors.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.

