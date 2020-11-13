Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling, possibility of future COVID-19 restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restrictions, rules and mandates have filled Kentuckians' lives the past few months.

The highest court in the Commonwealth ruled in favor of the governor, but the people have their own opinions.

“Absolutely 100 percent, I think he’s doing a fine job,” said Henry Koston, who supports the decision.

Others said they oppose the ruling.

“I don’t agree with it because people still have to get out and live their lives,” said Michael Boles, who lives in Lexington.

University of Kentucky Political Science Professor Stephen Voss said, no matter where people stand, this ruling is significant.

“Having the Kentucky Supreme Court coming in with a unanimous judgement in favor of Beshear might help diffuse some of the partisan nature of the debate” he said.

He explained courts try to send a strong signal with an unanimous decision. A divided response can be viewed as less legitimate to the public.

“It’s more than just a legal judgement,” Dr. Voss said. “It really relies on the public to cooperate with whatever future regulations, whatever future lockdown policies the governor wants to issue.”

Speaking of the future, some people, like Koston, see a second lockdown coming. Other people, like Boles, argue it wouldn’t help.

Whether people agree that another strict quarantine is the right route, the governor could still get push-back.

Recommendations for smaller holiday gatherings have come down.

“I don’t care if he puts a number on there, he’ll just have to give me a citation,” Koston said.

Several states have imposed new COVID-19 restrictions this week.

“No one was really clear why Governor Beshear was slow to return to lockdown policies given the way cases were increasing,” Dr. Voss said.

He said this Supreme Court decision in print could help the governor get widespread compliance now, and until the pandemic is over.

