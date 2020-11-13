Health officials in Bell County urge community to come together to slow spread of COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County crossed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 this week and Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter said that things must change going forward.

“The community spread, right now, is people not wearing masks and not social distancing," Hunter said. "You know, the family gatherings, the gatherings of any size, we’re not supposed to be having those right now.”

Hunter said that not all community members are following directions, either. Some reactions have even become violent.

“We have establishments who have had employees threatened," Hunter said. "I know in other places in the state, there have been employees physically attacked.”

When the pandemic first hit, Hunter, said that Bell County did a tremendous job at slowing the spread of the virus.

“Everybody as a community, as a county, was determined in the beginning," Hunter said. "Bell County went about four months without a case.”

Now, as the county remains in the red zone of COVID-19 transmission, Hunter said that the community needs to work together to get through the pandemic.

“We need to be a community concerned about our people. We had two deaths just the other day," Hunter said. "You don’t have the number of cases that we have on a daily basis and there not be deaths associated with that.”

Wear your mask properly, social distance, and sanitize or wash your hands often. Posted by Bell County Health Department on Friday, November 13, 2020

