Gov. Justice increases COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Justice issued several new executive orders during a press conference Friday morning in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

West Virginia has confirmed more than 700 new cases of the virus for three straight days, Justice said. The state also has its highest level of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU since the pandemic began.

“I am not going to be afraid,” Justice said. “But at the same time, we are very close to being afraid and concerned because people really need to be concerned. This situation is really not good, and it’s not good all across our land, so we have got to really be cautious in West Virginia.”

Governor Justice says he’s issuing an indoor face covering requirement.

You must wear one at all times in all public indoor places. This does not apply to kids under the age of nine or anyone has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

It also doesn’t apply when you are at a restaurant and actively consuming food or drink, or in a room alone.

All businesses will be required to post signs and ensure it’s being followed.

This takes effect Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12 a.m.

Governor Justice also announced staff members at nursing homes will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, per an executive order.

Under a separate executive order, Governor Justice postponed all winter sports until January 11. This includes wrestling, basketball, and cheerleading. If you’ve already started practicing for the season or are part of a year-round team, you will have to stop.

Governor Justice says fall sports will be allowed to be finished their seasons since there are only a few games left and most sports are played outside.

However, there will not be any midget leagues or travel ball. Those will be postponed until January 11.

“All youth sports, and I hate it," Justice said. “I hate it like crazy and everything, but at the end of the day we have got to shut this down for a little while.”

Governor Justice has also issued another executive order including schools. He says from Thanksgiving to the following Thursday (November 26 - December 2), students will not go to school. This applies to all 55 counties, as well as public and private schools. Students will move to remote learning Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 2. They will return to in-person instruction, as long as the color code permits it, on Thursday, December 3.

This gives students and teachers a seven day period medical experts say will help with family gatherings that will take place during Thanksgiving.

Governor Justice also announced all band festivals are cancelled this spring. All concert band festivals will be cancelled for the rest of the year.

He says, "We’re not Texas. Or we’re not a Florida. We’re not a situation that is out of control right now. But we will be, because we are the oldest and we are the most chronically ill. And we can get there, and our hospital capacities are good, but really and truly we don’t have a major medical complex on every street corner too. "

