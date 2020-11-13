Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,173 new cases and 25 new deaths in Kentucky.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Beshear. "But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

At least 132,844 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,647.

23,872 people have recovered from the virus.

2,349,785 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 8.68%.

“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far. Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”

