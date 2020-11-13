Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,000 cases, highest daily deaths reported

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,173 new cases and 25 new deaths in Kentucky.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Beshear. "But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

At least 132,844 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,647.

23,872 people have recovered from the virus.

2,349,785 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 8.68%.

“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far. Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”

11.13.2020 COVID-19 Update
11.13.2020 COVID-19 Update

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

