Fewer Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving during pandemic

AAA predicts at least a 10 percent drop in travel, the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 Great Recession.
(Source: NerdWallet)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The roads and airports may not be as busy this year during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a AAA travel study.

AAA projected fewer Americans have decided to travel for the holidays amid the pandemic.

According to AAA Travel, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans' decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA predicts at least a 10 percent drop in travel, the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 Great Recession.

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. In Tennessee, the expectation is 1.2 million travelers.

“AAA acknowledges that the decision to travel is a personal one,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The CDC says staying home is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. For those who still decide to travel, we urge you to take every precaution possible to protect yourself and others.”

Air travel is expected to decrease by nearly half of prior years. Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away, making road trips the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving. Road travel is projected to fall 4.3 percent, to 47.8 million travelers and account for 95 percent of all holiday travel.

