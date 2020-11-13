‘Dove of Peace:’ Mural unveiled in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Artist Christine Finley used nearly 120 cans of spray paint to paint two new murals in Hazard.

“When I first saw the image of the wall I thought perfect, it’s a great wall, it’s a nice scale, it’s about 60 feet long and about 30 feet high, so it really has a nice impact," said Finley.

Finley said she lives half the year in Brooklyn and the other half in Rome. She has a friend in Hazard that got her in contact with the Appalachian Arts Alliance and The Mountain Association who partnered in the project together.

“He called me up we made some sketches, got it approved by the city council, the whole process was about three weeks," added Finley.

The team spent one week painting the murals. They even worked late into Thursday night to finish the final touches.

“We’ve had endless amounts of support from our community on this, and I think people here are wanting to see excitement, and change, and color," said Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, Tim Deaton.

The organization turned the project into an “artist in residency” opportunity for students at Perry Central and Hazard High Schools.

“They got to see how murals are started, how you get angles, how you pick colors," said Deaton. "So, it was a really good learning opportunity,” added Deaton.

The organizations hope to provide the community a message with the Dove of Peace and the writing ‘We can do this together.’

“In trying times we look towards color, and creativity and community to raise up the world make people feel a little bit better," said Finley.

You can read the full statement from The Mountain Association below:

“The mission of the Mountain Association is to build a new economy in Eastern Kentucky. This mural project supports our goals in two ways: it helps remind people that downtown is changing, becoming a place where Hazard is growing, and that we are each a part of that change, together. It also supports the work of the Appalachian Arts Alliance, an organization quickly becoming an anchor of our community. Art generates economic value for our community; artists are entrepreneurs. The Mountain Association is proud to partner with the Arts Alliance to support the creative economy and continue to invest in downtown Hazard.“

Check out these amazing new additions to our downtown! World renowned mural artist Finley painted a two part piece on... Posted by City of Hazard - Queen City of the Mountains on Friday, November 13, 2020

