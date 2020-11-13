Christmas time arrives at Dollywood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has kicked off Smoky Mountain Christmas at the park. The lights were lit on Thursday night.

“We start early here at Dollywood," said spokesperson Wes Ramey. "We’ve won this award for best theme park Christmas event for more than a decade. When you come in, you can see people enjoying it. You understand why that is. With five million Christmas lights and everything else we do you can’t go wrong.”

The process of getting the park ready for Christmas takes several months of work and planning.

“We start putting them up in July, but all the decorations you see our crews worked around the clock to get everything in a 6 day period. We came last evening with my family and they enjoyed it. It’s just great to get into the season."

Ramey said there are also some special Christmas events on the books that are pandemic approved.

“One of those would be Santa," said Ramey. “You won’t sit on his lap, you actually get to peak into his cabin in the Smokies and watch him work. He’s going to look at the wish list for the kids and the kids can put in their own wish list in the mailbox to make sure they get that to Santa. Then they find out if he’s on their naughty or nice list."

To find more information about Dollywood Christmas events, visit the official website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.