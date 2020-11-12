Advertisement

Whitesburg Police Department requesting the publics help to identify suspects

Whitesburg Food Wine & Spirits
Whitesburg Food Wine & Spirits(Whitesburg Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Public assistance is needed, as the Whitesburg Police Department attempts to identify the people in the picture above.

Wednesday night two suspects broke into Food City Wine and Spirits.

If you have information to identify these two people please call 606-633-2737, or send a private message to the Whitesburg Police Department Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.

