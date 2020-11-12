Where are COVID-19 cases in the Lake Cumberland area coming from?

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - With a spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials are trying to pinpoint what’s causing the spread.

Lately, they’ve seen many new cases within families. But how are people contracting the virus outside the home?

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports more than 5,000 people have tested positive for the virus. Wednesday, the health department reported its highest number of active cases at 872.

“We most commonly see home clusters, but it didn’t originate in the home, it came from somewhere," said Shawn Crabtree, executive director. "Some member in the family got it from someplace, and brought it into the home to create that cluster.”

The health department released this chart showing where positive cases in Lake Cumberland may have spread. It shows that 25% of people currently infected visited schools before going into isolation:

“Kids are the least likely group to be symptomatic, but if it’s spreading in the schools then those kids take it home,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree says it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where people contract COVID-19. He explains people often travel to different places and are constantly at risk of being exposed. That’s why health officials urging people to follow the advice they’ve been hearing: wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay six feet apart.

“In our district, about 1 out of every 55 to 58 people who get it pass away. 1 out of every 14 people who get it end up hospitalized. That’s a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of deaths,” Crabtree said.

