Gov. Beshear announces third-highest day of COVID-19 cases, reiterates Red Zone recommendations

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,342 new cases and 18 new deaths in Kentucky.

This is the third-highest number of daily cases reported.

274 of these new cases are kids 18 and younger.

At least 129,680 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,622.

23,629 people have recovered from the virus.

2,319,852 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 8.29%.

He also said 94 counties have fallen into the Red Zone as of Thursday.

He also asked that all businesses in Red Zones have their employees work from home, if possible, and that people in Red Zones don’t travel or have gatherings.

11.12.2020 COVID-19 Update
11.12.2020 COVID-19 Update

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

