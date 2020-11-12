Two SWVA Employment Commission offices closed out of abundance of caution due to COVID-19

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – An official with the Virginia Employment Commission confirmed with CBS affiliate WJHL two Southwest Virginia offices are closed through November 30th out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

The offices closed are located in Norton and Richlands.

Joyce Fogg, Virginia Employment Commission Communications Manager, told WJHL no one at those offices have tested positive for COVID-19, however, a person that works at a business that is co-located with the Richlands office may have been exposed.

She said that due to the increase of cases in the area, they thought it would be best to close both offices.

Employees will still be working remotely by telephone and email.

Both offices have been deep-cleaned as a precaution.