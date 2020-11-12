'This is a wake-up call’: Pike County officials plead for public help as COVID-19 spreads at ‘alarming’ rate

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase across the state, hospitals across the region are concerned about how the cases will impact healthcare capabilities.

Pike County officials hosted a news conference Thursday, telling the public to remain diligent in its efforts to protect the community because Intensive Care Units across the county are at or nearing capacity.

Public Health Director Tammy Riley said the county was at 1,333 cases as of Wednesday night, with 432 active cases and at least 14 people dead.

“We are starting to see more individuals not recover from this virus,” said Riley.

She said the increase in numbers does not come from an increase in testing, since the testing capability and activity has been steady. According to Riley, a decrease in public concern is bringing on the influx of cases.

“If we will follow these recommendations with unity, in unison, and harmony in the community, as much as possible: That is the fastest path to seeing a reduction in the numbers,” Riley said.

She said ICU beds in the county are at 98 percent cap, showing exponential growth in the virus' spread since October.

Pikeville Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Fadi Al Akhrass, M.D. said the hospital is concerned about what the growth could mean down the line if people do not begin taking the virus seriously.

“This is not a snooze. This is a wake-up call,” he said. “We need to take all the steps to combat the virus.”

He said the steps of safety have remained the same and more guidance for red zone counties is available through Team Kentucky, but it is up to the people to take the necessary steps toward making sure the hospitals are not overwhelmed.

“This is definitely alarming and not acceptable. Because the number by itself doesn’t mean nothing,” he said. “What’s important is how many patients are going to be at the hospital and how many patients are going to die.”

Medical professionals said the impacts of the COVID-19 spike could also create issues with other people in need of care, especially if the ICU units, which are limited, have to be re-routed to accommodate the influx.

PMC has 67 COVID-positive patients in its COVID-19 unit, with 21 of those in the ICU. Of those 21, 15 are on ventilators.

According to Dr. Al Akhrass, the hospital is actively working to address issues by considering ways to expand and find more personnel to help: two things that take time, which officials say is a luxury.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Maria Braman said the ICU in the hospital’s Floyd County location, Highlands ARH, is already at capacity, with more than 20 patients. She said the Tug Valley location has six patients on-site, adding that two COVID-19 patients died there and two are on ventilators.

“We could start to see all of our hospitals become overwhelmed,” said Braman. “And that’s not a position that we want to be in. We want to be able to serve our people”

She said stepping up to change the trend now is the best hope for the region and its people.

“We plead with our communities- certainly with the Pike County community and with all of our communities throughout Eastern Kentucky,” Braman said. “We know how to keep each other safe.”

Officials say, especially with the holidays approaching, being cognizant of the role you play in the spread of the virus is more important than ever.

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said they encourage the people in the area to be safe and follow all of the guidelines, even if that means going above and beyond to help the community overcome.

Both officials said they made the decision not to meet for a news conference unless there was reason to do so. But they feel that the increase in cases, paired with the decrease in public concern, is even more dangerous with the holidays approaching and hospital stays increasing. So, they each asked that everyone do their part to stop the spread.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.