Secretary of State Adams recaps the election and looks toward the future

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The 2020 election is in the books and Secretary of State, Michael Adams, says there are a lot of lessons learned.

“I really couldn’t be happier of how smoothly this went for our voters. We had the highest turnout we’ve ever had in a Kentucky election and we did it in a pandemic that’s pretty remarkable,” said Adams. “I’m going to have legislation for the General Assembly to consider and I would say the biggest lesson if we can consolidate voting locations we can carry on with an election with more convenient for voters but with fewer pole workers required.”

Adams also talks about the positive use of early in-person voting. He says every change in this election was done through executive orders.

“Any changes that Kentuckians, like I want to keep in 2022 when we vote again those, have to be made by the legislature it’s not my decision but I am going to encourage them to make some changes but ultimately I don’t get a vote on that,” said Adams. “Unfortunately in Eastern Kentucky, there is a long and sad history of election fraud. Typically though you don’t see mass election fraud in statewide or national races it’s pretty hard to get away with. The election fraud that you typically see is in the race for mayor or county judge-executive it is a very small number of votes that dictate the outcome.”

As he analyzes the outcomes and prepares for the future.

The General Assembly will begin in January to where they could possibly make some legislative changes to future elections.

