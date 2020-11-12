Players, coaches react to the death of UK assistant John Schlarman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the news continues to spread of UK assistant John Schlarman’s death, both current and former players, coaches and more react to a man who became an inspiration not only to the Wildcat football program, but also to BBN and others around the state and country. Here’s the tribute video Kentucky football put together for Schlarman.

Over the past few months, we asked members of our @UKFootball family what @CoachSchlarman means to them.



An incredible person who's impact reaches throughout our community, and who will always hold a special place in our hearts 💙 #SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/4eUU8oIUi8 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 12, 2020

UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart also added his condolences for Schlarman and his family.

The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of John Schlarman. Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous ... — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) November 12, 2020

Here are some of the tributes and thoughts from those who Schlarman impacted.

I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman. My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) November 12, 2020

The world lost a great man today and heaven just got one. Lord my heart is hurting for John family and our @UKFootball family. I asked you BBN keep John wife and children in prayer. God will get something out of this. https://t.co/I2cTkyTaaW — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 12, 2020

A true inspiration 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/YSeuIZgrQZ — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) November 12, 2020

Gone but never forgotten 💙 you taught us all life lessons, rest up coach 🙏🏾 #65 — AJ Rose Jr (@ajrose_10) November 12, 2020

Coach John Schlarman getting the game ball after defeating Florida in 2018. #SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/Kfk39xf5AT — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) November 12, 2020

John Schlarman was a leader of men and a remarkable friend to all.



His impact on Troy University and college football will be celebrated for generations.#SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/mkAwMRqd1k — Troy Trojans Football 😷 (@TroyTrojansFB) November 12, 2020

The Kentucky family has lost a great & courageous warrior. @CoachSchlarman was a fighter who continued coaching to the very end b/c he cared so deeply about the kids. You watch this video & you can see the tremendous impact he had on everyone. A truly sad day. #SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/tIHI2hkN6v — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 12, 2020

