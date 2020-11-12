Advertisement

Players, coaches react to the death of UK assistant John Schlarman

Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.(@UK Football/Twitter)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the news continues to spread of UK assistant John Schlarman’s death, both current and former players, coaches and more react to a man who became an inspiration not only to the Wildcat football program, but also to BBN and others around the state and country. Here’s the tribute video Kentucky football put together for Schlarman.

UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart also added his condolences for Schlarman and his family.

Here are some of the tributes and thoughts from those who Schlarman impacted.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: ‘This entire state is in danger’ as Kentucky reports another record number of new COVID-19 cases
Road Closed
Update: Deadly crash on Hwy. 119 in Bell County
Gov. Andy Beshear released this guidance during his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear releases Thanksgiving guidance, Lexington Rescue Mission makes changes to annual holiday dinner
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in fatal Laurel County car crash
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

(Photo: UK Athletics / Coach John Schlarman receiving game ball after Kentucky's win over...
John Schlarman, Kentucky Assistant Football Coach, has died
Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the...
Cleveland’s Bieber, Cincinnati’s Bauer win Cy Young Awards
Collins, Hickman, Hopkins signed national letters of intent on Wednesday
UK Men’s Basketball inks three during fall signing period
(Photo: UK Athletics)
Rhyne Howard named to Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list