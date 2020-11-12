Players, coaches react to the death of UK assistant John Schlarman
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the news continues to spread of UK assistant John Schlarman’s death, both current and former players, coaches and more react to a man who became an inspiration not only to the Wildcat football program, but also to BBN and others around the state and country. Here’s the tribute video Kentucky football put together for Schlarman.
UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart also added his condolences for Schlarman and his family.
Here are some of the tributes and thoughts from those who Schlarman impacted.
RIP Coach Schlarman🙏🏾 https://t.co/oZNuRnW2BR— Za'Darius Smith (@TheRealZSmith) November 12, 2020
The Kentucky family has lost a great & courageous warrior. @CoachSchlarman was a fighter who continued coaching to the very end b/c he cared so deeply about the kids. You watch this video & you can see the tremendous impact he had on everyone. A truly sad day. #SchlarmanStrong https://t.co/tIHI2hkN6v— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 12, 2020
